Industrial fire under investigation
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 11:52AM EST
The Guelph Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 5:30 Thursday morning.
They were called to a large manufacturing building on Lewis Road.
Fire officials say they found light smoke inside the building that was caused from a small fire in the exhaust system.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
There were no injuries.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause and cost of damage.