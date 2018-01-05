

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say a man has been charged with arson following a garage fire.

The Guelph fire department responded to a report of a garage fire at a residence in the west end around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say there were no major injuries, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

As a result of the investigation a 24-year-old Guelph male has been arrested and charged with arson endangering life.

He is currently being held for a bail hearing.

Estimates on total damages are not known at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.