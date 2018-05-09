

CTV Kitchener





After a one-year absence, Junior B hockey is returning to Cambridge.

The Guelph Hurricanes have announced that they had been granted approval to move their operations to Cambridge for the 2018-19 season.

The team, which finished in last place in the GOJHL’s Midwestern Conference last season, will play its games at the Galt Arena Gardens.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back high level competitive hockey to Cambridge in a way that supports the community, its fans and its legacy,” team co-owner Scott Hunter said in a press release.

The Hurricanes spent 36 years in Guelph after moving to the city from Cambridge, where they were previously known as the Shamrocks.

Hunter says a new name will be selected for the team, with details to be announced before the new season.

The city had been represented in the GOJHL by the Cambridge Winter Hawks until 2017, when ongoing issues between the team’s owner and the league resulted in the team disbanding.