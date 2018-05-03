

CTV Kitchener





Guelph General Hospital says it doesn't have enough beds to keep up with the city’s growing population.

Officials say recently they’ve seen an increase in admissions and the hospital’s emergency department is over capacity.

The hospital made additions to their emergency department in 2003 with the expectation that the changes would be able to accommodate the need in the future.

However, less than two decades later the hospital is looking to expand again.

Officials with the hospital say the emergency department was designed to handle 45,000 visits a year but doctors are averaging closing to 65,000 patients per year.

Aside from expanding the emergency department, the hospital says it’s also asking for an additional 16 beds from the province.

The ministry of health says they’re supportive of the hospital’s request to renovate and they’ll work with them through the planning process.