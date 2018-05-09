

CTV Kitchener





For the second provincial election in a row, a party leader will be seeking a seat in Guelph.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who finished third in the riding in 2014 behind the Liberal and Progressive Conservative candidates, kicked off his campaign Wednesday with events in Toronto and Kitchener before opening his Guelph campaign office.

At his Kitchener stop, he spoke to a small crowd of Green supporters, vowing to “put people first” and “build Ontario up” while sending Green MPPs to Queen’s Park for the first time ever.

“Everywhere I go … people tell me they are tired of the political status quo in Ontario. They want something different,” he said.

Schreiner cited renewable energy, housing affordability and transit investment as three of the key planks of the Green platform.