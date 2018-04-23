

CTV Kitchener





The Elora Festival has terminated the employment of its artistic director following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

Noel Edison has also been removed from the artistic director position with the Elora Festival Singers.

He was placed on leave from both positions last month following what the organizations called “letters of complaint from third parties regarding Noel’s conduct.”

"While specifics of the situation cannot be disclosed for privacy reasons, the action underscores the mandate of all organizations to provide a safe workplace environment free from any form of harassment or other demeaning behaviour," festival organizers said in a press release.

Edison has been involved in the Elora arts community for nearly 40 years and helped found both the Elora Festival and the Elora Festival Singers.