A Wellington County man is facing charges after allegedly speeding past a police cruiser without any tires on his vehicle.

Wellington County OPP say the man was arrested early Saturday morning on Wellington Road 124 near Guelph Lake.

Moments earlier, a police cruiser had been passed by a grey sedan which was running on its rims and dropping assorted car parts onto the road.

A trail of debris led police back to the vehicle, which had ened up in a ditch.

A 29-year-old man from Erin has been charged with impaired driving.