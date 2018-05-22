Featured
Driver who crashed vehicle on rims was drunk: OPP
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A Wellington County man is facing charges after allegedly speeding past a police cruiser without any tires on his vehicle.
Wellington County OPP say the man was arrested early Saturday morning on Wellington Road 124 near Guelph Lake.
Moments earlier, a police cruiser had been passed by a grey sedan which was running on its rims and dropping assorted car parts onto the road.
A trail of debris led police back to the vehicle, which had ened up in a ditch.
A 29-year-old man from Erin has been charged with impaired driving.