A Guelph man suffered major injuries when his hatchback collided with a car which had crossed over to the wrong side of the road.

The head-on collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Stevenson and Bennett streets in Guelph around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Guelph police say the 56-year-old man driving the hatchback was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.