Driver seriously hurt in head-on crash
One man suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle collision near Stevenson and Bennett streets in Guelph. (Andrew Mac)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 11:05AM EDT
A Guelph man suffered major injuries when his hatchback collided with a car which had crossed over to the wrong side of the road.
The head-on collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Stevenson and Bennett streets in Guelph around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Guelph police say the 56-year-old man driving the hatchback was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton.
The driver of the car, a 45-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.