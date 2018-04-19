

CTV Kitchener





A section of Wellington Street in Guelph was expected to be closed to traffic all day due to a single-vehicle crash.

Guelph police say a car hit a hydro pole on Wellington between Neeve and Wyndham streets early Thursday morning.

The driver of the car, a 36-year-old Guelph man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has also been charged with careless driving.

Repair of the hydro infrastructure in the area was expected to keep westbound lanes of Wellington off-limits until late in the day.