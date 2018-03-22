Featured
Break and enter suspect flees on bicycle: police
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 8:13AM EDT
Police in Guelph are searching for a man after a break and enter Wednesday night.
Officers say the man broke into a Dufferin Street home around midnight, but was confronted by the person living there.
Police say the man then fled the area on a mountain bike, through local trails.
They describe the suspect as a five-foot-seven white man in dark clothing.
Investigators have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.