

The Canadian Press





Police in Guelph are searching for a man after a break and enter Wednesday night.

Officers say the man broke into a Dufferin Street home around midnight, but was confronted by the person living there.

Police say the man then fled the area on a mountain bike, through local trails.

They describe the suspect as a five-foot-seven white man in dark clothing.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.