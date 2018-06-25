

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man was placed under arrest after allegedly driving a vehicle through a fence while drunk.

Guelph police say a report of a collision brought them to Howitt Park on Inkerman Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find that a vehicle had driven over a number of concrete curbs before hitting the fence.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with having care and control of a vehicle while above the legal blood-alcohol limit.