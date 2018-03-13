

CTV Kitchener





A bank branch in Moorefield, west of Drayton, was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the community’s RBC branch on McGivern Street.

Wellington County OPP say two men in disguises entered the bank and got away with cash.

One of the men was said to be carrying a handgun.

The men were last seen in a four-door black sedan that was seen travelling northbound on McGivern. Police say a third person may have been driving it.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.