Guelph woman charged after throwing coffee on anti-abortion protestors

A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver