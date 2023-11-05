Guelph vet called in to take out lion’s infected tooth

A lion at the Toronto Zoo is feeling much better after his infected tooth was taken out by a Guelph veterinarian on Thursday.

Fintan, the 12-year-old white African lion, was taken to the zoo’s Wildlife Health Centre after staff noticed that he was “out of sorts with his food.”

A few years ago, Fintan had a root canal and a crown put on his upper left canine.

When staff spotted crack on the lion’s crown, they called in Dr. Martin Hamilton and his team.

Fintan was sedated and transported to the Hale Veterinary Clinic in Guelph where they determined that the tooth needed to be extracted.

Photo of Fintan the white African lion. (Source: The Toronto Zoo's Facebook page)

“After nearly two hours of surgery, the tooth was removed, the infected material deep in the bone cleaned out, and a skin flap replaced over the deficit,” the zoo said on its Facebook page.

While Fintan was under anaesthesia, they took the opportunity to give him a medical checkup. That included a look at his eyes, ears, reproductive function, blood and urine. They also gave him his annual vaccines for rabies, distemper and ‘cat flu’ viruses.

Four hours later, Fintan was returned back to his enclosure at the African Savanna habitat.

Dr. Martin Hamilton and his team removing a lion's tooth at the Hale Veterinary Clinic in Guelph. (Source: The Toronto Zoo's Facebook page)

“We thank Fintan’s Wildlife Care team as well as Dr. Hamilton who continue to exemplify incredible concern and professionalism for every animal entrusted to their care,” the zoo said on its Facebook page.

The Hale Veterinary Clinic reposted the story on their social media page, and said: “It’s our pleasure to work with the wonderful Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care team and provide dental care for Fintan. We wish Fintan a speedy and smooth recovery!”