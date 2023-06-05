Guelph teens arrested for boat arson

Guelph police have arrested two 14-year-old boys in connection to a fire that destroyed a boat earlier this year.

At around 5 p.m. on April 26, emergency services were called to a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North after someone spotted thick smoke coming from a boat in the parking lot.

Guelph Fire extinguished the flames and found an empty bottle of alcohol, a barbecue lighter and several rags inside the boat.

The incident was captured on a nearby security camera and police released descriptions of the two suspects they were looking for the next day.

On Monday, police said the two 14-year-olds had been arrested over the weekend and charged with arson.

They’re due in court in July.