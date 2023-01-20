Guelph teen faces child porn charges after sharing photos of ex-girlfriend

Guelph police have charged a 14-year-old boy with multiple child porn-related offenses after they say he showed friends intimate photos of his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the boy shared the photos during a conversation with friends at a Guelph high school on Thursday. His ex-girlfriend was 13 at the time they were taken.

The boy is now charged with possessing child pornography, making child pornography available, making intimate images available without consent and criminal harassment. He will appear in a Guelph court in March.