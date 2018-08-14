

CTV Kitchener





A student at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program graduated with a perfect score.

Shannon Carwana graduated in July with a score of 45 out of 45, according to Heather Loney with the Upper Grand District Schoolboard.

Just 0.17 per cent of students who completed the IB program worldwide get perfect scores, Loney said in a press release.

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Program is a university preparatory program recognized by universities.

According to the program's website, students who graduate receive an excellent breadth of knowledge, study at least two languages, excel in traditional academic subjects and learn a unique approach to knowledge.

More than 4,700 schools worldwide participate.

The Guelph school’s graduating class average was 35.25, compared to a worldwide average of 29.78.

This was the inaugural year for the program at GCVI.

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener also offers the IB program.