The Guelph Storm defeated the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 on Monday night to win the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference final.

Nick Suzuki scored the final goal on an empty net with just over one minute left in the third period.

The win marks the third time the Storm have brought home the Wayne Gretzky Trophy and the sixth time they’ve advanced to the OHL Championship Series.

They face the Eastern Conference champions, the Ottawa 67’s, on Thursday in Ottawa.