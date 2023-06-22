Guelph’s Days Inn turned temporary U of G student residence

The University of Guelph has been given the green light to use the Days Inn on Gordon Street to temporarily house students for the next three years.

On Thursday, the decision was made by the cities Committee of Adjustment, which gives the university an additional 160 beds for students looking to live in residence.

Trevor Hawkins, a U of G representative, told the committee the operation of the hotel would remain similar, but instead of guests staying there temporarily, it would be university students.

“From the outside of the building the operation would look the same as it does today,” said Hawkins.

The U of G will not take ownership of the building, but it will be managed as part of the university’s student residence portfolio from September to April.

According to the school, from May to August, the university will operate this space as part of its conference services portfolio, continuing to offer accommodations in the summer that support Guelph’s conference and tourism sector.

“We applaud the support of the City in allowing us to immediately expand our residence spaces so that we can provide housing to all of our students interested in living in residence,” said Sharmilla Rasheed, vice-president, of finance and operations at the U of G in a news release. “Residence life is part of U of G’s outstanding student experience, and we are pleased that all of our students interested in staying in residence will have that opportunity.”

ALL FIRST-YEAR APPLICANTS ACCOMMODATED

The approval comes weeks after the university said it was able to successfully accommodate all first-year residence applications.

The university said confirmation notices were sent out to 4,462 students on June 2 by Student Housing Services.

The university said it had taken proactive steps, including careful enrolment management, to accommodate the incoming students.

The move comes a year after the university accepted a record number of students – with 5,100 students approved to live on campus where it usually has occupancy for 4,600.

The capacity concerns drew criticism from some students, who said they had been waitlisted weeks before they hoped to move into residence for the autumn 2022 semester.