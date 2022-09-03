Guelph Royals playoff series comeback falls short

The Guelph Royals could not complete the playoff series comeback and have been eliminated from the Intercounty Baseball League playoffs.

The Hamilton Cardinals were facing off with the Royals in Hamilton Friday night for game five of their best-of-five series.

The Royals were down two games to none at one point, and looked like they were going to get swept like the three other series in the first round.

Guelph then battled back, winning games three and four by big margins of 16-8 and 18-3.

Hamilton forced another low-scoring affair on Friday night and came out on top by a score of 6-4.

The Kitchener Panthers also lost in the first round against the Welland Jackfish.