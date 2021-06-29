Advertisement
Guelph resident $500K richer after sharing Lotto Max win
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 2:45PM EDT
Jason Marquardt took home $500,000 in the Lotto Max (Supplied: OLG)
KITCHENER -- A Guelph resident took home $500,000 thanks to a Lotto Max win.
Jason Marquardt shared his $1 million MaxMillions prize with another ticket.
The 34-year-old said he likes to play the lottery when there's a big prize on the line.
"I was in complete shock," he said in a release from the OLG.
Marquardt said the win gives him more freedom for the future.
“It feels amazing. I’m going to put it away for my future and a trip," he said.
He bought the winning ticket at the CNIB Kiosk at the Walmart on Woodlawn Road in Guelph.