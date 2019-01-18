

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police Service has named its new Chief.

Gordon Cobey will officially take over as Chief of Police starting March 1, 2019.

Cobey comes to Guelph Police after 25 years with the RCMP.

According to a release from Guelph Police Service, Cobey, “has held a number of progressively responsible positions within the RCMP, including key leadership roles in national and international investigations targeting criminal organizations.”

The incoming chief recently was appointed by Governor General Julie Payette as a Member of the Canadian Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Cobey is a long-time resident of Guelph, where he lives with his wife and three children.

Outgoing Chief of Police Jeff DeRuyter is retiring after 35 years of policing.