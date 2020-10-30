KITCHENER -- The Guelph Police Service says one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, police say the member works at their headquarters. The diagnosis was confirmed on Friday.

"The Guelph Police Service remains committed to the health and safety of our members and will continue to make decisions that help us limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community we serve," a news release says in part.

Police say the member is in isolation and recovering from the disease.