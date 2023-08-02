Guelph police seize over $800K in drugs along with semi-automatic handgun

Guelph police say around seven kilograms of coccaince, along with other drugs, was seized on Aug. 2. (GPS) Guelph police say around seven kilograms of coccaince, along with other drugs, was seized on Aug. 2. (GPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver