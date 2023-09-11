Guelph police renew appeal to find missing 8-foot bronze sculpture

Police have put out a new call for information as they continue to investigate what they’re calling “a very unusual theft” from University of Guelph campus.

“Feather,” a 2.4-metre (8-foot) bronze statue, disappeared from the Art Gallery of Guelph’s Donald Forster Sculpture Park off Gordon Street last week.

Police said the theft was reported Wednesday morning after a gallery employee noticed the artwork was missing.

The bronze sculpture of a crow's feather stands 2.4 meters (8 feet) high. (ArtistJohnGreer.com)

Police spokesperson Scott Tracey said investigators are hoping because it's such an usual item, someone will recognize the sculpture and give them a call.

"If you see a nine-foot tall bronze feather somewhere in Guelph, it’s the one we’re looking for," Tracey said.

Because of the size and weight of the sculpture, police believe at least two people with a large vehicle were involved in the theft.

The sculpture appears to have been torn or broken off its base. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

Created in 1997 by Canadian sculptor John Greer, the Art Gallery of Guelph said “Feather” has been an “important landmark” in the sculpture garden and wider city for almost three decades.

“To have a work by a renowned Canadian artist forcibly removed and taken is extremely disheartening for the gallery as well as our partners – the university, city, and Upper Grand District School Board,” art gallery executive director Shauna McCabe said Friday.

“An artwork like this becomes not only part of the national cultural landscape but part of the everyday lives of community members.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact Const. John Hunt at 519-824-1212, ext. 7359 or jhunt@guelphpolice.ca. They can also leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at csgw.tips