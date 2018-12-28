

CTV Kitchener





Two police officers were reportedly assaulted while attending a medical call in Guelph.

It happened on Dec. 28 just before 2 a.m. at an address in the south end.

Police say they were responding to a medical call when they say a man became violent, assaulting two officers before being apprehended.

Both were taken to hospital, one with cuts to his face and a broken nose and the other with a head injury.

Though more medical attention is required, police say the officers are expected to make a full recovery.

A Guelph man, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

He is due in court on Feb. 12.