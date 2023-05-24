Guelph police looking for two people after vehicle keys stolen during downtown break-in

Guelph police are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a downtown business earlier this month.

Officers were called to the business on Wyndham Street South just before 2 a.m. on May 4 after an alarm went off.

Police say an employee reported they saw two people in the area.

Officers determined the pair stole vehicle keys and paperwork. No vehicles were taken.

The first suspect was described as a white male with a medium build wearing a bomber-style jacket, black and grey camo pants, black gloves, tan work boots, a black hat and a yellow bandana. The second was described as a white female with a thin build and blonde hair and wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and a yellow baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.