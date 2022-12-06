Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruder

A 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.

The man is now facing multiple charges and police are looking to find the owner the knit coat he was wearing at the time of his arrest.

Guelph police say at 8:38 p.m. on Monday, a man entered a home near Cambridge Street and Yorkshire Street North and confronted the homeowner.

“The victim was able to direct the male out of her home as he showed what appeared to be a black firearm inside his coat,” police said in a media release.

Officers located the man nearby. A black imitation firearm was found in his jacket pocket.

Police say at the time of his arrest, the man was wearing a knitted ¾ length coat investigators believe was stolen. Police have now posted a photo of the garment online and are asking anyone who recognizes it to contact them.