Guelph police looking for Audi stolen while left warming up outside

Guelph police are looking for an Audi sports car that was stolen from outside a business early Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of York Road and Elizabeth Street.

The owner told police he had been inside a business with his car warming up outside when he looked out and saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat. The owner ran outside just as a second man got in the passenger seat and the vehicle sped away.

The car is described as a silver 2008 Audi TT convertible with a black top. The men who took off with the car were both dressed in dark colours and wearing masks.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.