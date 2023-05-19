Guelph police investigating second ‘sextortion’ this week

The Guelph Police Service says it is investigating a second report of so-called “sextortion” this week.

Police said on Thursday, a 44-year-old Guelph man contacted police and reported he had been communicating with someone he believed was a female on social media.

Police said the man reported sharing intimate images and the suspect was threatening to send them to his contacts unless he paid money.

They said the man sent $250 via e-transfer before contacting police.

“Due to the technology used in these scams, and that the suspects are often believed to be operating from another country, they are very difficult to investigate and recovering lost funds is nearly impossible,” police said in a release.

Earlier in the week, police said another man had reported a similar situation in which he had sent $700 in e-transfers and prepaid gift cards.

Police are reminding residents to use caution when communicating with someone they do not know online or over the phone and to avoid sending sensitive information including photographs.