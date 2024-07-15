Guelph police investigating after 10 Honda Civic airbags were reported stolen

Guelph police are investigating after airbags were stolen from at least ten Honda Civics over the weekend.

Police said shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building near Willow Road and Edinburgh Road North after a resident reported his vehicle had been broken into and the steering wheel airbag was gone.

According to police, the driver’s door handle was drilled out and the airbag was removed using a tool.

While on scene, officers were told that five more Honda Civics in the same parking lot had similar damage.

That same day, police also discovered four more Civics in a parking lot of an apartment building on Speedvale Avenue West had their airbags removed.

All of the vehicles were 2016 to 2021 Civics.

Damage is estimated at $6,000.