WATERLOO -- A new project from the Guelph Police Service is hoping to make it a little quieter in the Royal City.

Starting Saturday, police are asking residents to call in their complaints about loud or modified vehicles as a part of “Operation Noise Pollution.”

An address of the complaint or licence plate of the vehicle must be provided when calling the traffic unit.

Guelph police will then investigate, and the vehicle may then be required for an inspection.

The inspections will be performer with the help of the Ministry of Transportation on Aug.14 and 15.

Those who wish to report a noisy vehicle can call the traffic unit at at 519-824-1212 Ext. 7514.