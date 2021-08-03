KITCHENER -- Guelph police laid a slew of impaired driving charges over the August long weekend to multiple different offenders.

The first charge was issued in the area of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue East on July 30 around 8:40 p.m. Police said a man crossed the centre line multiple times wasn't able to keep his vehicle straight.

A 67-year-old Guelph man was charged with impaired driving in that incident. He will appear in court on Aug. 27.

On July 31 around 2:20 a.m., police received a complaint about a vehicle on Gordon Street. The driver was located at the intersection of Goodwin Drive and Farley Drive and police said she failed the roadside breath test. She was also a Class G2 driver, according to police.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with operating while impaired and having a blood alcohol above zero as a novice driver. Her court date is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Shortly after that incident, around 3 a.m., officers saw a vehicle driving near Wellington Street West and Edinburgh Road South. Police said the vehicle swerved onto a grassy shoulder, went back onto the road and then stopped abruptly.

The 29-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving, with a court date on Aug. 27.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, a Guelph resident reported a vehicle had collided with a telephone pole in front of their home near Wellington Street West and Gordon Street. Police said the complainant said the vehicle then drove across their front lawn and left the area.

The vehicle was found in a nearby parking lot. A 33-year-old man faces impaired driving charges, along with failing to remain at the scene of a crash. He's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 1, police saw a vehicle near Willow Road and Edinburgh Road North that mounted the curb before returning to the road.

Police said the man driving the vehicle refused a roadside test. Instead, he allegedly told police to arrest him and did push ups in the middle of the road. There was a scuffle during the arrest and the man wouldn't allow officers to put him in handcuffs.

The 30-year-old was eventually arrested and charged with refusing to comply with a roadside test and resisting arrest. He will appear in court on Nov. 9.

Later that day, around 10 p.m., a citizen reported a vehicle travelling the wrong way near Wellington Street West and Gordon Street West.

The vehicle was stopped in a nearby parking lot and police stopped a man who was leaving the vehicle. They said the 31-year-old failed a breath test and was subsequently charged with impaired driving. He's to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Each of the people charged lost their licence for 90 days, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

In that same 72-hour time period, police said they performed traffic stops on July 30 and 31 that resulted in two separate three-day suspensions because drivers registered an alert in a roadside breath test.

Guelph police said they're reminding drivers to stay sober behind the wheel and not consume alcohol or cannabis before driving.