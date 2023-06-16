Guelph, Ont. high school set to perform at legendary Carnegie Hall

A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after being invited to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Guelph Collegiate and Vocational Institute Chamber Choir was asked to join Kira Omelchenko, conductor of the Wilfrid Laurier University Symphony Orchestra. A pair of choirs from the U.S. will also join them.

"She called me up last year and said, 'Hey, do you want to go to Carnegie Hall? And I was like, 'Did I hear that right?'" said Lane Osborne, GCVI choir director.

Since September, students have been practicing for up to five hours each week outside of school hours.

The Guelph Collegiate and Vocational Institute Chamber Choir practices ahead of their performance at Carnegie Hall. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

Many of them weren't aware of what Carnegie Hall was when they first got the invite. But after looking it up online and seeing that artists from Elton John to Jay-Z have performed there, they quickly caught on how big of a deal this is.

"It’s pretty amazing. Like, it's never something that I ever, ever thought I'd be able to do in my lifetime," said Grade 9 student Isla Stutman. "[My parents"] said, 'Do you realize how big this is? People don't perform here unless you're professionals,'" said Grade 11 student Lucy Gouthro.

The moment is a bit nerve wracking for some members.

"Scared. I'm so nervous to perform in a venue that big," said Grade 10 student Michael Weinstangel.

When they take the stage on Sunday, they'll be without a key member of the choir. Joshua Ché Ablack passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2023, which was a tough blow to his peers. As a way to honour his impact on the choir, his fellow choir members will dedicate the performance to him.

Joshua Ché Ablack passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2023. (Maya Moreau)

"He was really passionate about singing and making music," said Grade 9 student Jordan Lloyd. "He'd learn all the songs so that he could teach other kids," said Gouthro.

When the students presented Osborne with the idea it brought tears to her eyes.

"Of course, as a teacher, I get the water works going. But it was such a lovely gesture that they decided on, and his parents were totally thrilled with that as well," Osborne said.

Both of Joshua's parents, Michelle Sammy-Ablack and Kevin Ablack, will be in the audience on Sunday. The family originally planned to go to New York to support him, but cancelled their tickets after he died. After they learned about the tribute to their son, they rebooked their tickets.

In an email to CTV News, Sammy-Ablack said Joshua "… respected and felt so electrified after every choir practice with them." She went on to say "We are truly honoured by all the love and support from them."

Adding to the importance of this trip, the choir learned about a surprise performance during one of their last rehearsals.

Canadian musician Emm Gryner invited them to join her and members of David Bowie's former band at City Winery Friday night. They will be performing Bowie's 'Life On Mars?'

The choir spent much of their bus ride to NYC on Friday rehearsing for the last minute performance.

Excitement about the once-in-a-lifetime weekend is met with a focus of making Joshua proud.

"He will always be with us," said Weinstangel. "His presence will be here."

Weinstagel said he plans to bring a black flag, which he will wave on a planned boat cruise after Sunday's performance. He says it's another way to honour Joshua because he always wore black outfits.

So with the stage set for the many voices to belt out, it may be the missing one that's the loudest. But it's a voice that will live with the choir forever.