They wanted to know what playing to a crowd of thousands with a rock band was. They wanted Foreigner to show them.

Students from Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute’s chamber choir took the stage at Kitchener’s Centre in the Square Sunday night for a special performance.

The students accompanied the band Foreigner in a rendition of ‘I Want to Know What Love Is.’

It was their prize for winning a contest put on by 99.5 KFUN, in which student choirs submitted videos of themselves singing Foreigner songs.

Henry Pearson, one of the winning students, said that while he and the other students in the choir are too young to have been alive during Foreigner’s heyday, their parents were amazed to hear about the performance.

“My parents are freaking out. I think they’re almost more excited than I am,” Pearson said.

Winning the contest also meant GCVI received a $500 donation for its music program and got to meet Foreigner before Sunday’s show.