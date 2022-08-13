Guelph Mayor uses bee costume to poke fun at Doug Ford

The mayor of Guelph has taken a friendly jab at the premier of Ontario following a viral clip of Doug Ford swallowing a bee at a news conference.

Ford swallowed the bee Friday while making an announcement near Barrie.

He laughed it off and called it a blooper, while a spokesperson for the premier says he's doing well after the incident.

Just a few hours, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie tweeted a photo of him in a bee costume at a podium.

I’ve got my outfit ready to meet with @fordnation this weekend at @AMOPolicy! 😉🐝 pic.twitter.com/fmIOv0Q0Rd — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) August 12, 2022

"I've got my outfit ready to meet with @fordnation this weekend at @AMOPolicy!" the tweet from Guthrie reads.

Both Guthrie and Ford will be attending the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference being held in Ottawa.