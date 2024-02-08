Guelph mayor says he will invoke strong mayor powers to limit tax hike, set up tiny homes

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says he will invoke strong mayor powers to cap the city’s tax hike and set up a temporary tiny home structured encampment.

He says he’ll also establish “strategic real estate partnerships on city owned assets,” especially parking lots, to turn them into more housing.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Guthrie said he made the announcement at the state of the city address that day.

Guthrie says he will cut the tax increase from 10 per cent to under 4 per cent.

Guelph city council approved a 10.32 per cent tax increase for 2024 late last year.

Guthrie is among around 50 mayors across the province who have been granted strong mayor powers by the province.

First introduced in Toronto and Ottawa in 2022, strong mayor powers give the head of council the ability to propose and amend bylaws related to provincial priorities, like building housing. If council wants to override a decision, they require a two-thirds majority.

More to come.