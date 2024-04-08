KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man spits in officer’s face, hits woman’s head with coffee cup

    An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    A Guelph man is facing several charges after spitting in a Guelph police officer’s face Friday morning.

    Around 11:30 a.m. police were called for a disturbance near Willow Road and Dawson Road during which a woman was threatened and hit in the head with a coffee cup.

    A man left the residence but returned shortly after and was arrested.

    While being taken to the cruiser, the man turned and spat at officers, hitting one of them near the mouth.

    A 37-year-old Guelph man is charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, assaulting police, theft under $5,000 and disobeying a court order.

    He was held for a bail hearing and was released to appear in court May 7.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News