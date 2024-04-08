Guelph man spits in officer’s face, hits woman’s head with coffee cup

A Guelph man is facing several charges after spitting in a Guelph police officer’s face Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. police were called for a disturbance near Willow Road and Dawson Road during which a woman was threatened and hit in the head with a coffee cup.

A man left the residence but returned shortly after and was arrested.

While being taken to the cruiser, the man turned and spat at officers, hitting one of them near the mouth.

A 37-year-old Guelph man is charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, assaulting police, theft under $5,000 and disobeying a court order.

He was held for a bail hearing and was released to appear in court May 7.