    • Guelph man fired and arrested after co-worker reports repeated sexual assaults

    An undated Guelph police cruiser.
    A Guelph man has been fired and is facing charges after his co-worker told police she was repeatedly sexually assaulted on Friday.

    A woman told police she was working at a manufacturing plant when a male co-worker touched her and tried to kiss her. She said he also forced her to sit back down in her chair when she tried to get away from him.

    She reported the incidents to her supervisor and police said the man was immediately fired.

    The 39 year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

