Guelph man facing charges one year after stolen vehicle abandoned: police

A Guelph man has been charged exactly one year after police say he was spotted on camera driving a stolen vehicle.

Guelph police say a man was caught on camera parking a Toyota Matrix at a gas station on Speedvale Avenue East on Feb. 16, 2023. The man then walked away.

Bylaw officers were called to the gas station the next morning and discovered the vehicle had been stolen from the Durham Region.

Investigators say they matched fingerprints from the car to a known suspect.

That suspect was arrested in another jurisdiction on the morning of Feb. 16, 2024.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.