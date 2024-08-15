Guelph man charged with indecent act near playground

A Guelph man has been charged after police said he was caught with his pants down near a crowded playground.

Guelph Police were called to Royal City Park around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone told police a man near the playground pulled down his pants and relieved himself.

Officers tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

A 58-year-old Guelph man has been charged with committing an indecent act. He was released with conditions not to go near any park or playground. He’ll appear in court next month.