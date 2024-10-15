KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged for firing BB gun at another person

    A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    A Guelph man has been arrested after police were told he fired a BB gun at another person.

    A victim went to the police station on Monday morning and told officers he had been at an encampment in the city’s west end when he began to argue with another man. Police were told the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and shot it at the victim, but the victim was not hurt.

    Officers went to the encampment and found the suspect. They seized two black Airsoft pistols. Police also found a woman who was on a court order not to contact the suspect.

    A 29-year-old Guelph man has been charged with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

    A 31-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

