KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged after a major drug bust in the city.

Police there say they began a drug trafficking investigation last month.

In a news release, police say that officers saw behaviour consistent with drug trafficking in the area of Greengate Road and Silvercreek Parkway North.

On the evening of June 30, officers carried out a search warrant at a home on Greengate.

The release says that officers found 40.5 grams of blue fentanyl, 25.9 grams of purple fentanyl and 45.4 grams of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized was $17,800: $13,300 in fentanyl and the rest in cocaine.

Officers also seized about $4,500 in cash.

An unnamed Guelph man, 27, has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was also charged with breach of release order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.