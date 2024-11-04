Guelph man arrested after seen with a knife on bus

A Guelph man, who police say is bound by several weapons prohibitions, was arrested Saturday night after he was seen with a knife on a bus.

Guelph Police Service said at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Guelph Transit operator reported a man on the bus acting suspiciously and repeatedly opening and closing a folding knife.

Police say the suspect exited the bus at the University of Guelph and was detained by officers from the Campus Safety office.

“Guelph Police Service officers arrived and determined the male was bound by several court orders not to possess weapons,” police said via a media release.

A 19-year-old man is charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and three counts of failing to comply with orders.