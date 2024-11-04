KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man arrested after seen with a knife on bus

    Guelph Transit Guelph Transit
    Share

    A Guelph man, who police say is bound by several weapons prohibitions, was arrested Saturday night after he was seen with a knife on a bus.

    Guelph Police Service said at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Guelph Transit operator reported a man on the bus acting suspiciously and repeatedly opening and closing a folding knife.

    Police say the suspect exited the bus at the University of Guelph and was detained by officers from the Campus Safety office.

    “Guelph Police Service officers arrived and determined the male was bound by several court orders not to possess weapons,” police said via a media release.

    A 19-year-old man is charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and three counts of failing to comply with orders.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News