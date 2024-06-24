Guelph man arrested after allegedly breaking into church a second time

A Guelph man,already facing charges for breaking into a downtown church, was arrested early Saturday morning after breaking in a second time.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the church and found an exterior door insecure.

Police say a man was located nearby and had admitted he entered the building before fleeing when an audible alarm went off.

According to police, the same man is on conditions not to go to the church after he was arrested in Maty for breaking into the building and stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from the gift shop.

An 18-year-old Guelph has been further charged with another count of break and enter as well as breaching an undertaking.