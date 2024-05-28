Two Guelph men arrested for theft from church

Guelph police have arrested two men after a downtown church was broken into and items were stolen from the gift shop.

Investigators said two males entered the church on May 22 while a private event was happening. Once they were inside the building, they went to the gift shop, smashed a display case, and took nearly $800 worth of jewelry.

The damage comes in at an estimated cost of $265.

A 32-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with break and enter and breaching a probation order.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Guelph man on Tuesday and also charged him with break and enter.