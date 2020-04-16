KITCHENER -- The Guelph Humane Society announced Thursday that it had reopened its pet adoptions, with changes made because of COVID-19.

In a news release, the humane society says the process will be completely contactless and include virtual aspects to keep everyone involved safe.

Prospective pet adopters will be able to set up virtual meet-and-greets with the pet they're interested in, for example.

"We want our adoptable pets to be thriving and bonding with their new families, especially while the whole family is at home during COVID-19," says Executive Director Adrienne McBride in a news release.

Pet adoptions had been suspended since March 17, when the organization placed most of its animals into foster care.

Four weeks later, though, the GHS has decided to make an effort to get the animals into forever homes.

"These pets have stolen the hearts of their foster families, but they are eager to settle in with their new family," McBride says in the release.

"We continue to have new pets coming into our care and we don’t want to reach our capacity. It is important to us that we can continue serving our community, and part of that means re-opening adoptions."

Since, several pets have been listed for adoption on the humane society's website.

The humane society says it looks after about 3,000 stray, injured and abused animals each year.