    • Guelph house fire under investigation

    The Guelph Fire Department says no one was injured after flames broke out at a home in Guelph.

    Firefighters were called to the residence on Willow Road between Westwood and Rhonda roads Wednesday afternoon. At 2:41 p.m., the fire department posted on social media saying crews were on scene of an active fire in the area.

    Major damage to the garage area of the house was visible from the street.

    At 3:09 p.m., the fire department said trucks were starting to clear the scene and an investigation into what started the fire would get underway shortly.

