Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges

A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph, is facing 14 sex assault-related charges.

Police say a number of teenage volunteers reported inappropriate sexual conduct at a tournament held at the University of Guelph from May 2 to May 4.

All of the girls were between the ages of 13 and 17.

Police then began an investigation into Hughbee Brown, a 63-year-old from Dashwood, Ont., and found a similar incident had also occurred in March at another volleyball game at a Guelph high school, involving two 17-year-old girls.

"The allegations are, both there was inappropriate sexual physical touching and also comments that were made that were inappropriate and of a sexual nature," said Scott Tracey, with the Guelph Police Service. "The investigators feel that there is a possibility there are other people out there who may have had interactions with this individual that they wish to report to police. That's why we have taken the very unusual - and quite frankly sort of extreme - step of releasing his identity."

Brown was arrested on May 25 and charged with seven counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and five counts of sexual exploitation.

Police say he has worked as a youth volleyball referee for more than 30 years.

They added that local district school boards have been notified of Brown's arrest.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on these investigations, or any other incident involving Brown, to contact them at 519-824-1212, ext. 7515 or email SVU@guelphpolice.ca.