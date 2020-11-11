KITCHENER -- A group made up of science enthusiasts and educators in the Guelph area are hoping a science park of sorts can be created in the Royal City.

On Tuesday, members of the Royal City Science group came together to share their message with a bang by setting off a number of showy science experiments.

They’re now offering online programming to familiarize people with the sciences and get the community excited about the possibility of bringing a science centre to the city.

“It’s like I keep saying, you don’t have to go to Toronto to see a tyrannosaurus rex. I want to see them here in our city. And that’s what we’ll bring to you,” said Orbax, physics department production specialist, University of Guelph.

At this point though, there are no discussions about where in the city a science centre would be located.